CANTON — Police arrested two men today for stealing three statues and a brass candle holder from a chapel at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 66 Court St. on Jan. 29.
Arrested were Garrett R. Adolfo, age 21, of 53 Ashton Drive, Morrisonville, a student at St. Lawrence University and Matthew H. McNeil, age 21, of 143 East Genesee St. Skaneateles.
Rev. Bryan D. Stitt, pastor of St. Mary’s, reported the statues stolen on the morning of Jan. 29 from the Chapel of Divine Mercy.
Security camera captured images of the statues being driven away in a pickup truck in the early morning hours of Jan. 29
The statues depicted St. Joseph, St. Therese of Lisieux and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel holding the Christ Child.
The three plaster statues were found later that morning near Gunnison Chapel on the campus of St. Lawrence University. Police have not recovered the brass candle holder.
According to a report from the Canton Police Department the items stolen are estimated to be worth $28,700.
“After an exhaustive investigation, and with the assistance from the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the St. Lawrence University Safety and Security Department, two individuals have been identified as the suspects involved in this matter,” a police press release states.
Mr. Adolfo and Mr. Garrett were arrested on March 10 and arraigned in Canton Town Court before Justice Michael R. Morgan.
Each were charged with third-degree burglary, a D-Felony; three counts of third-degree grand larceny, a D-Felony; three counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a D-Felony; fight-degree criminal possession of stolen property, an A-Misdemeanor; three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, an A-Misdemeanor.
Both men were released on their own recognizance.
They are scheduled to reappear in Canton Town Court on April 24 at 1:30 p.m.
Canton Police Chief James R. Santimaw said assistance from St. Lawrence University was vital in making the arrests.
“They were nothing but helpful, from the Safety and Security Department right up to the president’s office,” Chief Santimaw said.
The Rev. Stitt told the Watertown Daily Times that he hopes the statues can be repaired. The figure of St. Therese suffered the most damage, he said.
“I am not sure if that one will be able to be fixed, but the people who do this for a living say they’re optimistic,” he said.
