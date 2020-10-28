HERMON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies made two arrests this week following an undercover investigation into meth manufacturing activity.
Kari L. Conant, 36, and Mark W. Tripp, 35, both of the same residence in Hermon, were arrested at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Mr. Tripp was charged with second-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. Ms. Conant was charged with possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, under Title 21, Food and Drugs, of U.S. Code.
Police allege Mr. Tripp and Ms. Conant possessed and sold “large quantities” of methamphetamine, and during the execution of a search warrant at their residence, about 470 grams of methamphetamine were located. Police say they also found lab equipment and components for manufacturing meth.
Mr. Tripp was virtually arraigned by Justice James T. Phillips Jr. in Morristown Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail. Ms. Conant was held at the county jail until Wednesday morning, when she was taken to Plattsburgh to appear before a federal magistrate.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol and the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, Customs Border Protection, St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Potsdam and Canton police departments, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Services and the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.