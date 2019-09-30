CANTON — Both candidates running for the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s job said there’s an opportunity to increase revenue for the county by handling more motor vehicle transactions from downstate auto dealers.
Sandra W. “Sandy” Santamoor, 56, who has served as deputy county clerk since 2012 will face off against Janet Otto-Cassada, 63, a Democrat who has worked as a clerk for the Department of Motor Vehicles for more than 20 years.
Mrs. Santamoor, a Canton resident, has been in charge of the county clerk’s office since May 1, when former County Clerk Mary Lou Rupp died of cancer. Mrs. Otto-Cassada has served as mayor of the village of Waddington for the past 12 years.
So far, the race has been low-key. For the past five months, Mrs. Santamoor has been Mrs. Otto-Cassada’s boss, a situation that both women said has not created any problems as they vie for a four-year term as county clerk. The job pays $86,314 a year.
Mrs. Otto-Cassada said her campaign has involved participating in numerous parades and she plans to start putting up her campaign signs this week. She’s enjoyed exploring different parts of the county and believes she has passion to make positive changes. The county clerk oversees the county clerk’s office as well as the main DMV office in Canton and satellite offices in Ogdensburg, Gouverneur and Massena.
“There needs to be changes made. It shouldn’t just be succession,” she said. “I see what needs to be changed in the departments and in the county and I want to try to. I’ll give it my best shot. If it works, it works. That’s all I can do.”
Mrs. Santamoor said the office is running smoothly and the training she received from Mrs. Rupp was invaluable.
“It’s not a job you can just put anybody into. There’s so much to it that people don’t even realize,” she said. “I have the experience of actually doing the job. I do give a lot of credit to my staff because they’ve all helped out.”
Mrs. Otto-Cassada said the passion she demonstrated as mayor of Waddington is a personality trait that she would bring as county clerk.
If elected, she said her priorities will include educating the public about the importance of making office visits for their DMV transactions, such as registrations and renewals, rather than doing them online. That’s because the county retains 12.75 percent of DMV revenues when it handles the transactions. When they’re handled online, the state retains all of the revenue.
“We lost an enormous amount of renewals to the state,” she said. “We have to educate our county residents that they’re taking that 12.75 percent from the county and giving it right to the state.”
Holding open houses in all of the towns and villages in the county may encourage people to handle their paperwork face-to-face rather than online, she said.
“I think the personal interaction is missing. It wouldn’t hurt to try it. We did it before. I don’t know why it stopped,” she said.
Mrs. Otto-Cassada said the county now generates between $2 million and $3 million a year by handling DMV paperwork from vehicle dealers in New York City and other downstate areas, but she believes that could be expanded by drawing business from other metropolitan areas such as Buffalo, Albany and Syracuse.
“We make an enormous amount of money for the county, but we can make more,” Mrs. Otto-Cassada said.
An extra computer or two would be needed in the Canton office to process the paperwork. She would also like to reinstate Saturday hours at the DMV from April to September when the DMV is busiest.
Mrs. Santamoor agreed the county has potential to generate even more revenue, but feels additional staffing would be needed to handle the extra workload.
“You have to have the trained staff to do the work. I think we can grow it, but we have to grow it in the right way and the right speed,” she said. “It would be silly to not try to keep fostering that.”
She said she believes she’s most qualified for the county clerk’s job because she’s already been doing it successfully. Her recent initiatives include applying for a $125,000 grant to digitize the county’s old paper records related to criminal court.
“We don’t have any space for them (paper records),” she said.
She is also working with the village of Canton and the state DMV to have the driver testing site changed from Judson Street because it’s too congested. and she believes a safer location is needed.
Mrs. Otto-Cassada said copy machines and other equipment in the DMV office need to be updated. She also believes the Ogdensburg DMV office should be moved, partly because she feels the air quality is poor there.
“They need it to be upgraded or find a new spot, something that is more professional,” she said.
