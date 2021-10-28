CANTON — Two people are running to fill an uncompleted term on the Canton Town Board.
Retired North Country Public Radio journalist Martha Foley Smith will be on the Democrat and Focus on the People lines while Robert T. Santamoor, the executive director of the Potsdam Housing Authority, will be on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Ms. Foley Smith is the incumbent, having been appointed in January to fill the vacancy left by former Councilor Karin S. Blackburn’s resignation and subsequent appointment as town clerk.
Ms. Foley Smith, who retired from North Country Public Radio recently, started her 40-year journalism career in Canton at the St. Lawrence Plaindealer.
Entering politics at the very local level of Town Council is, in a sense, picking up where she left off.
“It’s the same set of issues and the same set of questions and concerns and topics that I covered as a journalist but just from a different lens,” she said. “It is a direct service path, rather than putting the information out there and hoping people digest it, trust it and act on it.”
Ms. Foley Smith said, in her 10 months on the board she has been surprised about the granular level of work it takes to make progress, especially when it comes to securing state grants to make projects possible.
“It all takes time and it takes effort and somebody has to do it. And that’s when it comes down to the town staff and town elected officials,” she said.
Ms. Foley Smith serves on the Recreation, Economic Development, Communications and Technology, Shared services and Policy committees
“Canton is poised to do some really cool things,” Ms. Foley Smith said. “Things around downtown, or like moving the salt and sand storage, which sounds really mundane but that’s going to be big. That’s going to make a huge difference around Bend in the River (park).”
Mr. Santamoor has about 35 years of management experience including 15 years of government experience in Public Health, the County Treasurer’s office and now in the Potsdam Housing Authority.
“I understand government,” said.
Mr. Santamoor said he was motivated to run by the controversy over the replacement of the town clerk by a member of the town board.
“I don’t think that was as transparent as it could have been,” he said.
Mr. Santamoor said his goals, should he be elected, would be to earn the trust of the staff, listen to constituents and study the organization to see how it could be run better.
“People are telling me that they want change,” he said.
Aside from his management experience, Mr. Santamoor said his experience in government finance might be the biggest asset he would bring to the job.
Mr. Santamoor is on the board of Lights on the River and is on the Board of Directors for SeaComm Federal Credit Union.
Mr. Santamoor said he was not thinking about running for office.
“I was approached by some people and they said they really thought I could bring something to the table,” he said. “After putting A and B together, I said, ‘I guess that does make sense.’”
Mr. Santamoor said his campaign is not political.
“I’m not running because I’m a Republican,” he said. “I am running because I am a taxpayer who cares about things that happen in the town of Canton.”
