CANTON — Village officials have rescheduled a public forum to be hosted by the police reform advisory committee for community input on Canton’s draft response plan to state Executive Order 203.
The first forum will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday over Zoom. The second forum, rescheduled from this weekend, will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 21, also over Zoom.
Zoom links will be posted to the municipal website on the “Village of Canton Response to Executive Order 203” page. The draft plan and a survey link are also posted to that page. Paper copies of the plan and survey are available upon request. For paper copies, call the village clerk’s office at 315-386-2871.
