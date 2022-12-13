OSWEGATCHIE — A two-car collision slowed traffic on Route 68 around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A Lifeflight helicopter landed at the scene around that time.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said it’s unclear if there are any injuries. One car was unable to get out of the road.
Traffic was stopped in both directions, then let through one lane at a time, directed by Heuvelton firefighters on the scene.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
