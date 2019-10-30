STOCKHOLM — A St. Lawrence County man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a Route 11 crash involving a van and tractor trailer.
County Coroner June Wood said the man, whose name, age and address have not yet been released pending notification of his family, was a passenger in the van and the only fatality. He was identified only as an area man.
An investigation is ongoing, Ms. Wood said and more information is forthcoming from the state police, who are handling the situation, she said.
First responders, including Potsdam, Stockholm, Brasher-Winthrop volunteer fire departments, were on scene near Route 420, following the report of the crash around 3:30 p.m.
Ms. Wood said hydraulic extraction tools were out at the scene and appeared to have been used to remove passengers from the vehicle, but whether that was to remove the man who was killed in the crash or other occupants of the vehicle, was unclear.
The Times received a call from someone stuck in traffic at the time who described the sene as congested and was rerouted around Route 11 onto Route 11C.
Ms. Wood said she pronounced the man dead at the scene at 6:39 p.m. and the man’s remains were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
