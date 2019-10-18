LISBON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged two people Monday in connection to a methamphetamine lab discovered in a Woods Road apartment while they were trying to make arrests on three warrants.
Deputies said at about 8:15 p.m. Monday at 226 Woods Road, Apartment 2 in the town, they were initiating an arrest on Donald A. Dobbs III, 32, of that address, on a St. Lawrence County Court bench warrant, and Elizabeth Brunet, 40, 70 Grove St., Gouverneur, on two arrest warrants, one issued out of Gouverneur Town Court and the other from Canton Town Court.
Deputies said during their arrest, components used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were observed and a subsequent search warrant was issued by Oswegatchie Town Court Justice Matthew R. Denner.
During the execution of the search warrant, deputies said they discovered an active meth lab along with several reagents, solvents and laboratory equipment used in the manufacturing of meth.
On Oct. 15, Mr. Dobbs was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, was arraigned in Town Court by Justice Patricia Fletcher and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Ms. Burnet was arrested the following day on identical charges and was arraigned in Morristown Town Court by Justice James T. Phillips Jr. and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Ogdensburg City Police and state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team assisted at the scene.
