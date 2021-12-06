WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday as the total number of virus cases in the tri-county area rose by 562 over the weekend.
The deaths in St. Lawrence County brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic to 146. The county also reported 220 new virus cases since Friday, bringing its total number of positive cases to 15,464. There are 34 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of three since Friday.
Jefferson County reported 272 new cases, bringing its total to 13,756. Hospitalizations declined by three since Friday, to 29. The county has experienced 132 deaths.
Lewis County reported 70 cases, for a total of 4,025. Nine people are hospitalized, two more than Friday. The county has experienced 38 deaths.
