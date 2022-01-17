WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported Monday that two more of its residents have died from COVID-19.
The county also reported 620 new cases of the virus since Friday.
The deaths reported bring the total number of deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic to 164.
The new virus cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed positive cases to 21,968. There are 26 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two since Friday.
Jefferson and Lewis counties did not report COVID-19 data Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
