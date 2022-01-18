WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, while Jefferson County reported one new death.
Combined, the two counties and St. Lawrence County also reported 1,010 new cases of the virus. For St. Lawrence County, data reflects changes since Monday. For Jefferson and Lewis counties, the changes reflect a four-day period since Friday.
The deaths in Lewis County bring the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 43. The county also reported 219 new virus cases since Friday, bringing its total to 5,787. There are 14 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of four since Friday.
The virus death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total to 148. The county also reported 547 new virus cases, for a total of 20,333. Hospitalizations rose by eight since Friday, to 35 patients.
St. Lawrence County reported 244 new cases since Monday, for a total of 22,212. Thirty-one people are hospitalized, an increase of five from Monday. The county has experienced 164 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.