WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, while Lewis County reported one new death.
Combined, the two counties and St. Lawrence County also reported 860 new cases of the virus.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 150. The county also reported 555 new virus cases, for a total of 20,333.
“As hard as this may be to believe, there have been 555 tests processed since yesterday with every one of them proving to be positive,” Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said in a release.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by one from Tuesday, to 36 patients.
The death in Lewis County brings the county’s total to 44. The county also reported 37 new virus cases, bringing its total to 5,824. There are five people in the hospital, a decrease of nine from Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 268 cases, for a total of 22,480. Thirty-two people are hospitalized, one more than Tuesday. The county has experienced 164 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.