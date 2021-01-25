PIERREPONT — Two people are dead, state police announced Monday morning, after they were rescued from a burning home on County Route 24 late Sunday night.
Four adults and four children were inside the home at 4545 County Route 24 when the fire ignited, and two adults are now dead, according to state police.
Two adults and two children were able to escape without injuries. Troopers, a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy and fire personnel removed two adults, Ricky A. Gollinger, 64, and Lena A. Gollinger, 62, from the home. The pair was first taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where they later died. They were in critical condition prior to their deaths due to burns.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services reports the call for a structure fire at the County Route 24 home came in at 10:36 p.m. Sunday, and fire investigators and state police were back at the scene first thing Monday morning — just 10 hours later.
The home is now mostly charred, with a portion of the front structure in tact. The back of the house has collapsed due to the fire. Crews from Pierrepont, Russell, Pyrities, Canton, Colton and Hannawa Falls were on scene Sunday night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though no foul play is suspected, according to state police.
