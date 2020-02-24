STAR LAKE — Two people were found dead in their one-story home Saturday afternoon after family members reported they had not heard from the pair in a few days.
The bodies of Brian J. Merkley, 49, and Lisa M. LeRoux, 53, were found at 188 Benson Mines Golf Course Road by state police and Star Lake Fire and Rescue.
A preliminary investigation indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused the deaths, according to state police, though the official cause was listed as “undetermined” at the time of this report.
St. Lawrence County Coroner June Wood confirmed autopsies are scheduled for Monday evening.
Over 100 people have expressed condolences for Mr. Merkley and Ms. LeRoux via Facebook, and funeral arrangements for both are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake.
