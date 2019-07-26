LOUISVILLE — Firefighters from multiple stations were sent to two locations in the Louisville area overnight July 26.
Firefighters were first at 311 Nation Road were a residence was destroyed. Later they were called to a fire at County Route 38.
Fire inspectors have been at both scenes today. No information has been released.
This story will be updated.
