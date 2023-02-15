OGDENSBURG — The Democratic Party in Ogdensburg has announced a slate of candidates running for City Council this fall.
Michael J. Tooley will run for mayor while Jennifer Stevenson and R. Storm Cilley will run for council seats. The announcement was made Tuesday morning.
They are the first to announce their intentions with the election just under nine months away.
Council seats up for election are currently occupied by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilors Steve M. Fisher, William B. Dillabough and John A. Rishe, who were elected in the fall of 2019 and took office in January 2020.
Mr. Tooley, who recently retired as the chief fiscal officer for the Diocese of Ogdensburg, said that he had received a lot of encouragement from the community to run for mayor. Mr. Tooley served 10 years on the Ogdensburg City School Board of Education and was on the last two City Charter Commissions, the last as chairman. He is currently on the city’s Growth Fund Board.
“I decided to run to serve more than anything,” Mr. Tooley said. “One of my main goals is to bring civility back to city government. It’s OK to disagree with people over issues. It’s not OK to call them names because they disagree with you, whether it’s in a public meeting or in social media. You can have discussions and be passionate but it doesn’t have to become personal, and unfortunately over the last three years, for some people it has gotten personal.”
Ms. Stevenson is the real estate broker/owner of Blue Heron Realty and served eight years on council from 2012 to 2020. Her goal in running is to bring professionalism back to council.
“I would like to bring some professionalism back to the council and bring more openness so the citizens of Ogdensburg can interact and ask questions,” she said.
She called for more open forums or work sessions where citizens can meet with councilors and city staff and ask questions and bring forth ideas.
A balance is needed between taxes and services, and Ms. Stevenson said that there’s not a balance right now.
“We have to have a balance. There’s a balance between the economic needs of our citizens and realizing that people struggle to pay taxes, they struggle to maintain their homes. But we also have to have a quality of life and as a councilor your job, or as an elected official, as mayor, is to look at that and help balance that,” Ms. Stevenson said.
Ms. Stevenson said that she worked closely with the state during the COVID-19 pandemic as the president of the New York State Association of Realtors and last year was the chair of the Fair Housing Policy for the National Association of Realtors and was the co-chair of the PAVE Workgroup formed under President Joseph R. Biden’s PAVE initiative. She is also a member of the Ogdensburg History Museum, Rotary Club and the SUNY Canton College Council.
Mr. Cilley also previously served on council, from 2010 to 2013. He taught driver and traffic safety education at Ogdensburg Free Academy for 27 years and elementary physical education at Lincoln and Kennedy schools for three years, retiring from teaching in 2011. He also coached the girls varsity softball team for 31 years and taught summer school driver education in Canton for 22 years.
Mr. Cilley, who is highly involved in the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, has been a vocal critic of the current administration on social media and announced in November 2021 his willingness to get back on council.
“I kind of watched the destruction of our city over the last three years. The attacks on other agencies. The loss of 30-40 city employees. What I consider irresponsible tax cuts,” Mr. Cilley said. “I am very concerned about the attacks that were made on county officials and the deterioration of the relationships that have to be rebuilt not only with county officials but our city employees.”
Mr. Cilley said that he “is not making any promises” until he sees some verifiable budget numbers and that the hiring of a comptroller is important for city government.
The city’s Democratic Party is looking for other prospective candidates for city council. Those interested can contact Ms. Stevenson at 315-323-2512 or any other Democratic Committee member.
“We are encouraging anyone who is civic-minded to step up and run,” Ms. Stevenson said.
