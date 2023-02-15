OGDENSBURG — The Democratic Party in Ogdensburg has announced a slate of candidates running for City Council this fall.

Michael J. Tooley will run for mayor while Jennifer Stevenson and R. Storm Cilley will run for council seats. The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

