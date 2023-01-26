MALONE — Two Brasher Falls residents were arrested by state police Wednesday after a traffic stop on County Route 51.
Barbara A. Brossoit, 31, a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, while the car’s driver, an 18-year-old man, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release from state police.
The man’s name was not released by law enforcement.
According to police, a trooper was patrolling on Route 11 in the town of Malone when they observed a gray Mitsubishi sedan with a possibly expired inspection sticker. The trooper searched the registration of the vehicle which revealed the inspection expired in June 2022, leading the trooper to initiate a traffic stop on County Route 51, in the town of Malone, police said.
During the course of the subsequent interview with the driver and the sedan’s passenger, the state trooper separated the two due to differences in their stories, police said, and the trooper asked consent to search the 18-year-old man “for safety reasons” and during the search located brass knuckles in a pocket of the man’s vest.
A search was then conducted of the sedan, at which point a pink bag was located, where Brossoit was sitting, containing a glass smoking device with drug residue, according to police.
Both of the vehicle’s occupants were transported to the state police’s Malone barracks for processing and they were later released and scheduled to appear in Malone Town Court in February.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.