HAMMOND — State police charged two 18-year-old males from Hammond with felony counts of third-degree burglary-illegal entry with intent and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief on Friday stemming from an incident reported to state police at 8:18 a.m. Thursday in the town of Hammond. One of the teens was released on his own recognizance and the second teen was ordered held. No further information was available.
