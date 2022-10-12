OSWEGATCHIE — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Marcus G. Gray, 22, and Grayson Mcdonald, 23, both of Hogansburg, with second-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a felony, following a traffic stop on Route 37 Wednesday in the town of Oswegatchie.
Deputies said that Mr. Gray and Mr. Mcdonald were in possession of approximately 8 pounds of cannabis following the traffic stop.
