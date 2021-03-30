STAR LAKE — What began as a reported structure fire along Hillcrest Drive on Monday night ended with two homes engulfed in flames and destroyed.
First responders from Star Lake Fire and Rescue were called to 19 Hillcrest Drive shortly before 10 p.m., arriving to the single-story home fully involved and the blaze threatening an adjacent home, at 21 Hillcrest Drive.
The evening’s wind, Fire Chief Richard D. Rusaw said, didn’t help matters. It took a few hours to get the spreading fire under control, he said.
No one was inside at the time, he added, and the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist displaced residents. No injuries were reported.
A no-outlet road, Hillcrest Drive is dotted by a few residential properties, with 19 and 21 closest together. The road branches off Route 3 less than a mile east from the shore of Star Lake.
The final 2020 property assessment records for the town of Clifton indicate the home at 19 Hillcrest Drive is owned by Kathy L. Hubbard, and 21 Hillcrest Drive is owned by Ronald J. Eibert.
Responders from Cranberry Lake, Newton Falls and Fine assisted on scene. The fire is under investigation by state officials.
