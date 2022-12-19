LISBON — Two horses were electrocuted Friday morning during a severe snowstorm that dropped over a foot of snow.
State police say it happened on State Route 68 near the Old State Road intersection around 11:40 a.m.
Updated: December 19, 2022 @ 2:57 pm
Eli Glick was operating a horse-drawn snowplow when the animals stepped on a live power line that had fallen as a result of the day’s wet, heavy snow.
Both horses died, while Mr. Glick wasn’t injured.
The incident happened during a nine-hour period where St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatchers received close to 100 calls related to the storm, which hit Northern and Central New York, plus Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Hazardous weather alerts in the north country from the National Weather Service warned of large amounts of wet heavy snow, making travel dangerous and causing power outages.
Several hundred people in St. Lawrence County were without electricity on Friday morning. That number swelled to about 1,100 by early Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, some of those earlier outages had been fixed, and the number of those without power dropped to slightly over 800, the National Grid outage map said.
St. Lawrence Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said county dispatchers fielded 157 emergency calls between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, 98 of which were storm related.
That includes five car collisions in which someone was injured. There were also 24 property damage crashes.
In addition to that, there were 18 calls for lines down, 15 for low wires and 10 calls for rescue.
Also, county dispatchers received during that time eight calls for power outages, eight for trees on lines, eight for trees down and two for traffic lights out, Mr. Denner said.
