POTSDAM — Police in the village said a four-car crash Saturday could be the result of a driver who was in the throes of a medical condition.
The crash happened at 4:49 p.m. at Market and Depot streets and Lt. Michael P. Ames said it was a high speed crash, where the woman who was the driver of the vehicle which initiated the crash, was possibly having a medical emergency.
Police are not releasing information pertaining to the driver or a second person, who Lt. Ames said was also injured in the crash.
The woman had collided with a second vehicle which was in the process of parking, Lt. Ames said. The driver of that car was injured and was thrust into a chain reaction, colliding with two other vehicles.
Aside from the driver who is accused of having caused the crash, all the other vehicles involved were parked, or were being parked at the time, Lt. Ames said.
While the extent of their injuries were not known, Lt. Ames said the woman who initiated the crash had “significant” injuries and that she and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Potsdam Fire and Rescue was also at the scene and Lt. Ames said the crash is still under investigation and may lead to traffic tickets being issued to the driver who allegedly caused the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.