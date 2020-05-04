MASSENA — No injuries were reported following a structure fire late Saturday afternoon at a three-unit apartment building on Water Street.
Two people were able to escape the fire at 172 Water St., which was called in by a neighbor at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and found what they said was a well-involved fire that reportedly started in the living room area of a second floor apartment.
They said two residents, including an elderly woman, were able to safely exit the building before they arrived on the scene. The elderly woman was assisted by a neighbor, who had called in the fire.
Fire officials said they responded with Engine 31, Rescue 77, Tower 3 and Rescue were able to stretch two hand-lines to the structure to quickly bring the fire under control. The fire caused smoke and water damage to the upstairs apartment and water damage to a downstairs apartment.
They said they remained on the scene for two hours, and were assisted by the Massena Police Department, Massena Rescue Squad and Massena Electric Department. Louisville Fire Department was on standby at their station.
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to one person after the fire.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult. Volunteers also offered emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.