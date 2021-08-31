HAMMOND — Two people were injured after a dump truck struck a vehicle broad side on Route 12 Tuesday morning.
The Hammond Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Route 12 and County Route 6 at around 11 a.m. for the crash. Crews found a dump truck laying on its side in the middle of Route 12 after having struck a car broadside. Hammond Fire Chief Lenny Bickelhaupt said there was one occupant in each vehicle — a woman in the car and man in the dump truck — who were injured. One was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg and another to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.
The chief said it didn’t appear their injuries were life-threatening.
