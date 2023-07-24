POTSDAM — Potsdam firefighters responded to a shed fire and a rollover crash that both happened on Friday.
POTSDAM — Potsdam firefighters responded to a shed fire and a rollover crash that both happened on Friday.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Potsdam fire and rescue were dispatched to a report of a one-vehicle crash with possible serious injuries.
Firefighters responded to the vicinity of 653 County Route 59 and found a Ford Ranger pickup truck flipped on its side in a swampy area off the roadway.
Both occupants were outside the truck when first responders arrived. Potsdam firefighters provided traffic control, leaving one lane of the road open. The two occupants were transported by Potsdam Rescue to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
At the crash scene, firefighters mitigated leaking fuel using diaper absorbent pads.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. No charges were filed. Johnson’s Towing removed the truck from the scene.
Earlier on Friday, shortly after midnight, Potsdam firefighters and the rescue squad were dispatched to KHS Rentals, 129 Maple St., for a report of a shed on fire.
Due to poor water supply from a nearby hydrant, Potsdam fire officials made a request for more firefighters. A Potsdam tanker showed up to supply additional water.
County fire investigators were later called to the scene. The cause is still under investigation.
Potsdam fire said the shed was not insured.
(0) comments
