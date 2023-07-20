POTSDAM — Two people are jailed without bail after a traffic stop and search of their car turned up powder cocaine and crack cocaine.
Janay Necole Chambers, 28, of Brooklyn and Tyrece Bernard Franklin, 34, of Averne are each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies. They’re each also charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia for allegedly possessing scales and packaging materials.
Police said Chambers, the driver, was pulled over for failing to maintain lane while turning from Market Street onto Elm Street. The car also allegedly had an illegal window tint. A DMV search showed she also had a suspended learner’s permit, police said.
Village police summoned a county sheriff deputy with a K9, which they say alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, which turned out to be powder and crack cocaine.
The two were arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, without bail pending further court action.
In addition to the drug counts, Chambers was also cited for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal window tint and improper left turn.
