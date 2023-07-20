Two jailed for cocaine

POTSDAM — Two people are jailed without bail after a traffic stop and search of their car turned up powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

Janay Necole Chambers, 28, of Brooklyn and Tyrece Bernard Franklin, 34, of Averne are each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies. They’re each also charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia for allegedly possessing scales and packaging materials.

