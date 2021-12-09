DEKALB JUNCTION — No injuries were reported after a Wednesday night fire that left two people homeless.
St. Lawrence County Dispatch says five departments responded to a 10:46 p.m. 911 call that the roof was on fire with flames visible at 2347 County Route 19.
Responding fire departments included Dekalb Junction, Richville, Hermon, Gouverneur and Rensselaer Falls.
The American Red Cross released a statement on Thursday saying they “provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to one adult and a nine-year-old child. Volunteers also offered emotional support.”
Dekalb Junction firefighters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
