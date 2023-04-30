LOWVILLE — State investigations into fraudulent wastewater plant test reporting have resulted in charges against two brothers working as public works department superintendents for two southern Lewis County villages. The brothers have resigned from their positions.

State Department of Environmental Conservation police filed a number of misdemeanor charges of falsifying business records against Shane T. Rogers, 45, who was the Lyons Falls superintendent for public works for 16 years, and Jeremy W. Rogers, 42, who held the position for Port Leyden.

