MASSENA — Two village of Massena Department of Public Works projects continue to move forward, according to DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller.
Among them is the replacement of the Maple Street and Center Street culvert carrying the stormwater tributary to the Grasse River.
“I’ve been in contact with the engineering firm. They estimate the price tag on that is looking like $800,000 to $900,000. A couple hundred thousand, that’s engineering fees. If we stay in that price range, we’re going to be OK,” Mr. Miller told village trustees.
The village received nearly $1 million for the project, and there were initial concerns that the work might go over that amount, leaving the village with the potential to pick up the remaining cost.
The funding was approved through the village’s 2021 BRIDGE NY application. BRIDGE NY is available to all municipalities authorized to receive and administer state and federal transportation funding.
Awards are made through a competitive process and support all phases of project development, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
Evaluations are based on the structural condition of a bridge or culvert and its resiliency. Significance is based on traffic volumes, detour considerations, the number and types of businesses served and the overall impact on commerce. Consideration is also given to projects that provide demonstrable benefit for state-defined Environmental Justice Communities.
The village was one of 88 local governments receiving a share of $216.2 million last year to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts in every region of the state.
Village officials had hoped to replace a concrete box culvert as part of the reconstruction of the Parker Avenue bridge, which reopened to traffic in 2018. However, funding was not available at the time.
Another project that’s still in the works is a plan to hang a new water line on the Route 420 bridge that spans the Raquette River near Springs Park. Mr. Miller has been working with the Department of Transportation on that effort after a water main located near the park began losing 60,000 to 100,000 gallons of water because of leak last summer. Until the leak was fixed, the DPW was running a temporary line to feed water to residents on the south side of the bridge.
Repairs were completed by Hunt Underwater Specialists, who had to locate and remove the section of water main that was impacted. The cost of the repair was just over $11,000.
Department of Transportation approval is necessary to hang the new water line because the bridge is located on a state-owned highway. Mr. Miller told trustees the Department of Transportation would be submitting a letter to the engineering firm contracted to do the work and village officials to discuss the project and direct them on how to move forward.
“We should know something in a couple of weeks,” he said. “We had an early estimated price tag of about $900,000. That would come down considerably because a lot of work would be done in-house.”
Resident R. Shawn Gray questioned the work being done on that project.
“That project was done about five, six years ago to the tune of a $1 million-plus. What happened to the line that was there?” he asked.
Mr. Miller said that line was fine.
“There’s still another line there’s that’s leaking, that’s laying on the bottom of the river. So, this line, we’re proposing to reattach it to the under side of the bridge where it used to be. So, there’s two lines,” one for fire protection and another for future expansion down the South Raquette River Road, he said.
