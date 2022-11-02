MASSENA — Village police reported the arrests of two Massena men, Adam Baublitz, 34, and Scott Stewart, 36, on Wednesday.
Both men were charged with first-degree burglary with physical injury, second-degree physical injury to a victim older than 65 and second-degree attempted robbery with physical injury, all felonies.
Both were arraigned in Massena Town Court and taken to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton.
In another report, police announced the arrest of Mr. Baublitz on second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary, all felonies.
Mr. Baublitz was arraigned on those charges in Massena Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail with no bail.
Police did not provide further information.
