MASSENA — Village police reported the arrests of two Massena men, Adam Baublitz, 34, and Scott Stewart, 36, on Wednesday.

Both men were charged with first-degree burglary with physical injury, second-degree physical injury to a victim older than 65 and second-degree attempted robbery with physical injury, all felonies.

