MASSENA — Village police charged two Massena residents after discovering more than 300 packets of Fentanyl following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Police charged Russell Dendler, 33, and Tiarose Stephenson, 28, with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell).
They were arraigned by Massena Town Justice Eric Sharlow. Dendler was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail. Stephenson was released.
Massena police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state police and Ogdensburg Police Department.
