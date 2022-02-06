CANTON — Two urologists have joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital (CPH) medical team. The offices of Leo Grafstein, MD; and Peter Hughes, MD, are located in the EJ Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main St., Canton.
Both doctors are American Board of Urology certified.
Dr. Grafstein earned his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine, Rootstown, Ohio; and completed his residency through the Medical College of Ohio Urology, Toledo, Ohio.
“Canton-Potsdam Hospital and the north Country are a good fit for me because I have practiced urology in the region for 23 years. I love the area and its lifestyle,” Dr. Grafstein said. “I know North Country patients sometimes have to travel long distances for certain medical conditions, and I hope to provide some of that care closer to home.”
Dr. Hughes earned his medical degree at Autonomous University of Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico. He completed his internship and residency at Case Western Reserve University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio.
“I ran a urology practice in the Glens Falls/Saratoga area for 35 years before I heard about the opportunity to work in Canton,” Dr. Hughes said. “I feel the north country region is medically underserved, and this was an opportunity to transition to a new phase of practicing urology without the day-to-day administrative responsibilities of practice management.
As urologists, Dr. Grafstein and Dr. Hughes focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the male and female urinary-tract system and the male reproductive organs. They specialize in helping patients with kidney, adrenal gland, ureter, urinary bladder, and urethra issues.
For more information on Dr. Grafstein, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/leo-grafstein, and for Dr. Hughes, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/peter-hughes-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.