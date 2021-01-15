OGDENSBURG — Two St. Lawrence County men were arrested this week on felony charges stemming from the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl.
John E. Consolini, 24, of Massena, and Terry L. Flath, 47, of Ogdensburg, were arrested on rape and other charges Thursday, at Flath’s Franklin Street residence, according Ogdensburg police.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit reports an investigation was opened Wednesday and the two cases are related.
Flath was charged with first-degree rape, and Consolini was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Police have connected Consolini’s criminal contempt charge this week to rape arrests last year in the city. In June, officers investigated alleged sexual activity between a then 23-year-old Consolini and a child. On June 22, he was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree rape and first-degree criminal contempt.
The multiple 2020 rape charges, police said at the time, were based on incidents over a period of “several years.” City police in that investigation were assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County Child Advocacy Center.
The two men were arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and each remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.
