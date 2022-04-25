WATERTOWN — Two more people have died due to complications from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County since last reports on Thursday, bringing the number of fatalities in the county to 188 since the pandemic began.
A total of 413 new cases of the virus have been recorded in the tri-county area since Thursday.
In St. Lawrence County, 282 new cases of COVID-19 were reported since Thursday, and hospitalizations have decreased by three. Currently there are six people admitted for COVID, while the remaining three patients were admitted with incidental COVID. There are two people in the ICU.
In Jefferson County, there are 108 positive tests since the last reports on Monday with no new deaths to report. Hospitalizations, however, have increased by three bringing the total number of patients up to 10. Assisted living facility cases have decreased to a single case. Jefferson County also announced on Monday that they have elected to go to monthly reporting of numbers instead of the twice-a-week approach since April 4.
Lewis County is reporting 23 new cases, and hospitalizations remained at one.
Jefferson and Lewis counties remain at medium levels of community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while St. Lawrence County remains high.
The CDC updates the level of community spread each Thursday.
