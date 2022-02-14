WATERTOWN — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in St. Lawrence County.
The county, along with Jefferson and Lewis counties, also reported a combined 272 new cases of the virus since Friday.
The deaths in St. Lawrence County bring the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 173. The county also reported 196 new virus cases, bringing its total to 26,522. There are 18 people in the hospital positive for COVID-19, down five patients from Friday.
Jefferson County reported 50 cases, for a total of 24,111. Hospitalizations dropped by more than half between Friday and Monday, from 29 patients to 14. There have been 154 deaths attributed to the virus.
Lewis County reported 26 cases, bringing its total to 6,551. Eleven people are hospitalized, one fewer than Friday. The county has experienced 45 deaths.
