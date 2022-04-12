OGDENSBURG — Two officers were injured last week following an alleged attack by an inmate in a bathroom at Riverview Correctional Facility.
According to a news release issued Tuesday by the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, an officer entered the bathroom on April 7 and noticed an inmate “acting suspicious.”
The officer allegedly saw the inmate with some type of contraband in his hand before the inmate threw it in the toilet and flushed it. Once the officer opened the door, the inmate allegedly punched the officer several times, including once in the side of the face and temple.
The inmate allegedly continued to approach the officer, which resulted in the officer using pepper spray, which did not have any effect at first.
The inmate allegedly approached the officer again, and the officer used the pepper spray for a second time. Additional staff arrived and handcuffed the inmate and removed him from the bathroom, according to NYSCOPBA, the union representing the state’s correctional officers.
The inmate, 24, was then placed in a special housing unit pending disciplinary charges. He is currently serving a three-year sentence for a second-degree robbery conviction in Manhattan from 2020.
Two officers were injured and sent to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of injuries. One officer sustained injuries to his hand, face, knee and back. The other officer, who responded to the assistance call, sustained a knee injury.
The incident follows a fight between inmates two days prior, according to NYSCOPBA.
A correctional officer assigned to a dormitory recreation room allegedly witnessed two inmates fighting with makeshift weapons. One inmate had a combination lock inside of a sock and was striking the other inmate’s head and body with the sock, the union said. The second inmate allegedly had a broken off broom stick and was striking the first inmate in the head and body.
Pepper spray was used to subdue the pair, NYSCOPBA said. They were both placed in a special housing unit pending disciplinary charges.
NYSCOPBA continued to criticize the HALT Act in its news release on the two incidents.
The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement, or HALT Act, which then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law on March 31, 2021, prohibits incarcerated people in special populations from being sentenced to solitary confinement and limits their keep-lock placement to 48 hours. Prisoners cannot be placed in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days, or 20 out of 60 days unless they commit specific acts.
The law redefined special populations to be excluded from solitary, such as pregnant women, or those with disabilities and significant mental health issues, and also mandates people in solitary confinement receive programming by therapeutic staff five days per week.
“Without any real consequences for their actions, inmate assaults continue to persist throughout our correctional facilities. All HALT has done is further water down a disciplinary system that had already been significantly weakened by the NYCLU settlement,” said John Roberts, vice president of NYSCOPBA’s Northern Region.
Settlements in 2012 and 2016 between the New York Civil Liberties Union and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to overhaul the state’s solitary system have required the state to have fewer isolating conditions, expand programming and eliminate using special housing units as punishment for minor violations.
The HALT Act took effect April 1. NYSCOPBA and some state lawmakers have called for the state to pause full implementation of the HALT Act.
“Inmate-on-staff and inmate-on-inmate assaults are going to continue at this rapid pace unless the Legislature takes real action to curb the violence,” Roberts said in the release. “The only real option left to keep our members safe is for county district attorneys to prosecute cases where it will impact an inmate’s release date and hopefully send a strong message that assaults on staff will not be tolerated.”
