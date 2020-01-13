GOUVERNEUR — The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association reports two officers were injured on Jan. 5 when an inmate attacked an officer during a routine pat frisk at Gouverneur Correctional Facility.
Police said at approximately 6:10 p.m. during a routine pat frisk, an inmate waiting along the walkway to the recreation area punched an officer in the left side of the face.
The officer, along with a second officer, who was assisting in the pat frisk, took the inmate to the ground.
After what officers described as a “brief struggle,” the inmate was restrained and taken to a room to be searched. In that room, the inmate attempted to kick an officer and lunged at another, at which point, pepper spray was used, and the inmate complied with staff.
The inmate is currently serving a 12- to 15-year sentence on first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy charges, for which he was convicted in Monroe County.
Following the incident, the inmate was moved to a special housing unit and now faces disciplinary charges.
The first officer involved sustained bruising and swelling to his left eye and right hand; the second officer sustained scratches to his right hand and right knee.
The officers were treated by medical staff on site and remained on duty.
