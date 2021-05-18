OGDENSBURG — Two city firefighters who were recently promoted were officially sworn in to the rank of captain before a special City Council meeting Tuesday night.
With family members at their sides, firefighters Jayson K. Smith and Scott A. McCormick of the city fire department were formally promoted to the rank of captain Tuesday night. Their promotions took effect Saturday.
Mr. Smith began his firefighting career with the city department in March 1999 and is now an EMT, a leader of the confined space rescue team, a pumper service testing expert and a field service technician for Scott breathing apparatus.
In his new role, Mr. Smith will be assigned to shift four.
Mr. McCormick began his firefighting career with the city department in November 2011 and is now an EMT, building safety inspector, American Heart Association CPR & First Aid instructor and a leader of the fire prevention team.
In his new role, Mr. McCormick will be assigned to shift three.
