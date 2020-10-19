OGDENSBURG — Two city residents were arrested by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies last week on unrelated drug charges.
Scott T. Murphy, 20, was charged at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. During a traffic stop at about 3 a.m. Oct. 2 in Hammond, Mr. Murphy is alleged to have been in possession of more than 1 gram of methamphetamine.
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Roland L. Lafave Jr., 50, was charged Saturday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from a St. Lawrence County grand jury indictment, according to the sheriff’s office, in which Mr. Lafave is alleged to have possessed and sold cocaine to a police informant on two different occasions.
Mr. Lafave was taken to county jail to await arraignment in St. Lawrence County Court.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Canton, Gouverneur and Ogdensburg police departments.
