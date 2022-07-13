OGDENSBURG — Two Ogdensburg residents are facing drug charges following two unrelated incidents Tuesday, according to Ogdensburg police.
Following an investigation, OPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at 500 New York Ave., Apartment 2, on Tuesday and seized what police say were substantial quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl that had been packaged for sale, as well as cash, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
City police charged Nicole M. Regan, 50, with two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in city court before Judge Keith Massey who remanded her to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton without bail.
City police were assisted in the investigation by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, state police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The second arrest stemmed from a report of a shoplifter fleeing Olympia Sports with stolen merchandise. Steven E. Davis, 33, was located and apprehended. When taken into custody, Mr. Davis had 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to police.
City police charged Mr. Davis with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned before Judge Marcia L. LeMay and was remanded to county jail without bail.
City police were assisted in the investigation by New York State Parole officers.
