OGDENSBURG — Voters will have two choices on the ballot for mayor when they step into the booth on election day. A third candidate hopes voters look beyond what’s on the ballot and consider a write-in.
Incumbent Mayor Wayne L. Ashley occupies the Republican half of the ballot with Samuel J. LaMacchia on the Democrat’s line. Jeffery M. Skelly is seeking write-in votes.
LaMacchia
Mr. LaMacchia claims experience in civic affairs and economic development savvy as his best assets.
A retired educator and former chairman of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board of Directors, Mr. LaMacchia is no stranger to City Hall — or to politics in Ogdensburg. His resume includes eight years on City Council ending in 2008, six years on the Ogdensburg Zoning Board, four years on the Ogdensburg City School District Board of Education and 10 years on the OBPA board of directors.
Mr. LaMacchia said he plans to campaign on what he sees as the city’s need for increased economic development. He said the expanded Ogdensburg International Airport is something he is proud to take credit for, as he played a role in the expansion during his time with the OBPA.
Mr. LaMacchia said he has a record of working with others.
“I’m willing to put the extra time and effort in to support our staff,” he said. “I’m not going to micromanage.”
The City has a lot of positives, Mr. LaMacchia said, pointing to the airport, the riverfront and international bridge.
People want lower taxes, he said, but it would be necessary to see what services would be lost with lower taxes.
“The key word for me is collaboration,” Mr. LaMacchia said. “You have to create a working environment with the city council and the staff people in that you have a solid vision of what the problems are and how you are going to solve the problem.”
Ashley
Mr. Ashley is counting on voters to see the improvements made to the city’s bottom line since he took office four years ago. He is seeking his second four-year term as mayor. He also served four years as a councilor and is a retired city police officer.
“In the last three years our financial position has changed dramatically,” he said. “We have a good surplus, we’ve kept the tax for the last three years below the recommended two percent by the state.”
Mr. Ashley said that when the city reached out to the state’s Financial Restructuring Board, they found that they were already working towards many things to improve the city’s position, such as shared services, leasing vehicles and developing a land bank to take care of abandoned properties.
“It’s always better to have somebody from the outside take a look at how you are doing,” he said.
Mr. Ashley points to a long list of grants the city has been awarded over the last three years, including money to repair the city’s aging wastewater treatment plant, FEMA money to repair flooding damage, the reconstruction of Paterson Street and money to extend the Maple City Trail.
“We have gotten ourselves into a position of financial stability,” he said. “We’ve built up a surplus balance of $2 million and kept to the 2 percent tax cap while the cost of retirement and health insurance has skyrocketed.”
Mr. Ashley is also proud of the work that is underway to revamp the city’s zoning ordinance.
“We want to make them a little more customer-friendly,” he said. We are working closely with the planning and zoning and looking at recommendations to make things run a little smoother.”
Skelly
Mr. Skelly entered the race as a write-in candidate shortly after having converted an old school building into an apartment complex and receiving a big increase in the property’s assessment.
Mr. Skelly, owner of JMS Mechanicals, is collaborating on his run with John Rishe, who is waging a write-in campaign for a seat on city council.
“I hear a lot of enthusiasm out there,” Mr. Skelly said of his campaign. “It’s like a citizens’ revolt against the incumbents.”
Mr. Skelly said as a contractor for 33 years he has come to believe that growth is the key to solving the city’s problems.
“We need to start building and not tearing down,” he said.
He has been using Facebook to point out run-down city property and doesn’t think people should face property assessment increases when they perform maintenance, like putting on a new roof or installing new windows on their homes.
Mr. Skelly and Mr. Rishe started their campaign together after Mr. Rishe started circulating a petition seeking a 25 percent tax decrease.
Since the petition was circulated, he said, a discussion has started.
“I love the fact that it is a hard goal,” he said. “What is the sense of making an easy goal? Or having no goal? Goals have always helped us get to where we want to go.”
Mr. Skelly said he thinks people in the city are ready for a change.
“The people in Ogdensburg are just ready for anything positive in our city,” he said.
