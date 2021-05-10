OGDENSBURG — Two people escaped unharmed from a fire at a Lafayette Street home Sunday afternoon after a neighbor who was mowing their lawn saw smoke and flames erupt from the back of the home.
The city fire department responded to a report of an active structure fire at 718 Lafayette St. at 2:31 p.m. Sunday and crews were on scene at 2:35 p.m. According to a Facebook post published on the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 page, the fire was controlled by personnel by 2:47 p.m.
City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie could not be reached for comment Monday.
Neighbor Larry LaRose has been helping maintain the property at 718 Lafayette St. for about 50 years and was mowing that afternoon along the front of the property when he smelled and then saw smoke billowing down the lane located next to the home.
Mr. LaRose said two people were in the residence and he knew he had to react quickly in order to keep them safe.
“I pounded on the doors and windows because I knew they were in there,” said Mr. LaRose, who added that the two occupants eventually exited the home and escaped any injuries.
“The back of the house was on fire. She was going pretty good,” Mr. LaRose said.
He said the area that was damaged the most was what he called a “storage shed” connected to the kitchen and bathroom that were also extensively damaged.
“That’s all just destroyed,” Mr. LaRose said.
According to the fire union Facebook post, Heuvelton and Morristown volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the scene with Morristown eventually being diverted to the city fire station. Heuvelton and Morristown were released from stand-by at 3:55 and 4 p.m., respectively. City firefighters were back in service at 4:20 p.m., according to the post.
St. Lawrence County Car 9 Mark Basford also responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.