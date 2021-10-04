WESTVILLE — State police confirmed Monday morning that a single-vehicle crash in Westville resulted in two fatalities, Sunday night.
According to Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, a public information officer with the state police, the crash occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m. on State Route 122.
A 2020 Honda Accord operated by Kejon Burks, 44, of Milton, Vt., was heading west on State Route 122 when his vehicle ran off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree, according to Ms. Fleishman.
Mr. Burks and the vehicle’s passenger, Constance Cortez of Colchester, Vt., were both killed as a result of the crash, according to Ms. Fleishman.
Ms. Fleishman said the single-vehicle crash is still under investigation by state police.
