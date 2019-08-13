CANTON — Two inmates were sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for plea deals they took in June admitting to attempted contraband possession.
A third inmate denied the charge.
Luis Colon, previously misreported as Louis Colon, 33, an inmate at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, Malone, was sentenced as a second-felony offender to 1½ to 3 years in prison for his June 6 guilty plea to first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On May 15, 2018, while housed in the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Mr. Colon, according to the indictment, made, obtained or possessed unspecified contraband.
He was previously convicted on Feb. 16, 2017, in Queens County Supreme Court for third-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.
Also sentenced was David Hall, 28, an inmate at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
Mr. Hall was sentenced as a second-felony offender to 1½ to 3 years in prison for his June 6 guilty plea to first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband in a plea deal with the DA’s office.
The indictment charges on May 25, 2018, in a detention facility in Ogdensburg, Mr. Hall allegedly made, obtained or possessed unspecified contraband.
He was previously convicted on Oct. 4, 2016, in New York County Supreme Court for first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
As part of the plea deal, both men had $375 in fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment and they will serve their prison sentence consecutive to the time they are currently serving.
Kamarie Harmon, 25, an inmate at Franklin Correctional Facility, Malone, pleaded not guilty to what County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards called “the new indictment” charging him with first-degree promoting prison contraband.
Mr. Harmon previously pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with an identical crime.
The indictment charges on Sept. 24 while confined in an unspecified detention facility in Ogdensburg, he allegedly made, obtained or possessed unspecified dangerous contraband.
He was returned to the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
