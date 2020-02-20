STAR LAKE — Two people were injured Wednesday morning during a mobile home fire on Valley View Drive.
St. Lawrence County Car 6 Fire District Coordinator Gary Lutz said wind caused the blaze at 6 Valley View Drive to rip through the home and its attached garage, destroying both structures.
“It was definitely windy and it hurt, a lot,” Mr. Lutz said. “Once it opened up the wind blew right through it.”
He said there were gaps in the structure, between the roof and the additions, which acted like a canal of wind and fire, ravishing the structure.
“The call came from the residents and I believe they were out of the home when I arrived,” Mr. Lutz said. “They were taken to Clifton-Fine Hospital for not life-threatening injuries. They were minor I think, but I’m not sure the extent of the injuries.”
The name of the residents’ was not available and Mr. Lutz said he was uncertain if the home was covered by insurance.
Star Lake, Newton Falls, Fine and Cranberry Lake volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene at about 10:45 a.m. to the fully engulfed structure, only to have it under control in within a half hour to 45 minutes, but fire fighters were on scene until late afternoon putting out hot spots and tearing down what remained of the structure.
Where the fire originated and what caused it is under investigation by the St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team.
