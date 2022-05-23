OGDENSBURG — Two resolutions aimed at continuing current policies at the fire department, namely reducing hazard pay and keeping daily minimum staffing at or below four firefighters, failed at Monday night’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting.
The resolutions, if approved, would have had City Manager Stephen P. Jellie continue to pay hazard pay to firefighters represented by IAFF Local 1799 in the amount of $3 per hour instead of the $6 as well as maintain daily minimum staffing at or below four personnel.
Both resolutions failed with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough voting yes and councilors John A. Rishe, Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle voting no.
The votes took place following a brief executive session.
The first resolution would have had the city continue paying members of the Local 1799 $3 an hour in hazard pay instead of $6. In the union’s 5-year collective bargaining agreement, that ends Dec. 31, 2025, firefighters receive the hazard pay if they go below five staff on a shift. The city reduced the amount to $3, according to the resolution, when it became “impossible” for the city to hire additional firefighter personnel due to exhausting the NYS Civil Service list of eligible candidates.
“In the opinion of the City Manager it is an abuse of City General Funds to continue paying Hazard Pay at $6 per hour, per employee when there are zero candidates eligible for hire, and the number of personnel assigned to a work shift does not represent the number of personnel on duty daily, therefore further illustrating this Article is not a Hazard Pay clause but rather an unquestionable Job Security clause intentionally designed to force the City to maintain a specified overall organization staffing number or pay the remaining employees more money,” the resolution stated.
Ultimately, Local 1799 filed a grievance against the policy.
Mr. Rishe did not support the resolution stating that they should abide by the current contract and work to change it in the future.
“I think this will resolve itself over time. A lot of people that don’t like the fact that there’s a clause in the firefighters’ union contract that pays them this extra money as hazard pay even if there is four people on a shift but something has to be addressed in a future contract,” Mr. Rishe said. “I don’t want to spend the money on attorney fees, so it’s somewhat ambiguous and yes, our attorney is saying it’s not a slam dunk so I am going to just vote no and pay whatever the contract says.”
Mr. Jellie said that he disagreed and that it was “smart business for the city to continue to battle this contract.”
“The only thing this contract clause has in common with hazard is the word hazard in it. This has nothing to do with the number of people on duty when they’re fighting a fire, this has to do with the city hiring a certain number of people. It’s not a hazard clause and it would be a waste of taxpayer funds in my opinion to continue paying additional money beyond $3,” Mr. Jellie said.
This drew a sharp response from Mr. Powers.
“Thanks for your opinion, and at the end of the day, we’re the policy makers and we’re going to be the ones to yay and nay it, so call the roll,” Mr. Powers said.
The other resolution would have supported keeping the minimum staffing at or below four. On Jan. 1, 2021, the daily minimum staffing was established at four personnel, where it remains to date.
According to Article 18, Section (e) of the Local 1799’s collective bargaining agreement, it states, “A minimum of 5 bargaining unit employees (4 firefighters plus 1 officer), or (3 firefighters plus 2 officers) shall be on-duty at all times unless otherwise mutually agreed to in writing for the period of this contract.”
The city and Local 1799 are currently awaiting the decision of the state Court of Appeals on an appeal of the decision made by the Appellate Court that would grant arbitration to the union on the issue of whether the city violated the contract.
Mr. Jellie said that he didn’t feel that with the current budget and staffing that shifts would most likely drop to three on a shift.
“If we are going to maintain four we can’t do that with just four people assigned to a shift. There will have to be more resources. If council continues to support the budget that was passed, three is generally what we are going to be able to support on a daily basis,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Rishe said the City Council may have to amend the budget to account for hazard pay and overtime and stated to Mr. Jellie to bring a resolution forward and that they would use fund balance to “address it this year” and council would address it in next year’s budget.
“And by then, the Court of Appeals decision will be made and it would be nice to resolve some of these things,” Mr. Rishe said.
