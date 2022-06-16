NORWOOD — An incumbent Norfolk representative will duel a Norwood businesswoman for St. Lawrence County’s District 12 legislative primary at the end of the month.
Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, is being challenged for the Republican nomination by Norwood businesswoman Renee Azzopardi.
“There is always more work to do,” Mr. Burke said over the phone Thursday. “The county is facing some challenges with our mental health and substance abuse problems, and I’d like to be part of the team that helps find some answers.”
Mr. Burke is seeking his third term in the legislature. He thinks his experience makes him an asset to the legislative body.
“Any experience we gain teaches us something and allows us to be able to better serve our constituents,” he said.
One of the challenges he outlined for the county is retaining talent.
“We’re fortunate to have a very dedicated workforce, but the challenge is how to retain that talent,” he said.
He said the county’s turnover rate is “too high for comfort.”
“We have to look at that and come up with some solutions as to how to keep our workforce, because they’re the ones that provide the great services, and it’s costly to taxpayers when we have high turnover.”
Mr. Burke said maintaining county services is one of his highest priorities.
“We need to keep being able to provide the services we can, and keep in mind that this is a poor county overall, so we need to do whatever we can to be fiscally responsive to that.”
He also wanted to emphasize his adamantine support for the Second Amendment.
“My voting record indicates that I’m a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, in spite of what my opponents have claimed,” he said.
“I’ve got a proven track record,” he said.
“I encourage people to look at my voting record, and they’ll see that I’ve been fiscally responsible, an advocate for quality services, and an advocate for the people who deliver those services.”
“I do have the benefit of experience,” he said, “and I do think my values are very much in line with the residents of this county.”
“I’m running because we need a true Republican in there,” Ms. Azzopardi said over the phone Thursday.
“I believe strongly that we’re living in times where we have to be vigilant about our constitutional rights.”
Ms. Azzopardi said she’s been a hairdresser for more than 40 years, and she also has a countertop business. She said her husband owns an R&D appliance repair business, which she helps out with.
“I am a person that has come from literally cleaning ashtrays in horse stalls to building a business,” she said.
“My husband and I are successful. We have businesses between us, and have been business owners since the 1970s.”
She wanted to run because she thinks “the person that has been holding that seat has been caucusing with the Democrats and supporting their values.”
Being pro-life and pro-Second Amendment are some of her strongest values.
“I am pro-life, and I do believe in our Second Amendment rights and keeping those in place,” she said.
“I think these two things have been on the chopping block for a couple of years now.”
She said she couldn’t just sit around and complain anymore.
“If I’m concerned, I need to get out there and have a voice,” she said.
One of her legislative priorities would be tackling the issues surrounding DSS.
“I don’t know all the ins and outs, but what I bring to the table is that I personally have gone through that firsthand, so I understand being on the other side.”
She said she would “like to help build resolutions to bring more support for the workers and educate them in a better way based on experiences I have had with DSS and the court system.”
Ultimately, she said, “I think the people voting Republican deserve someone who holds the same views as them.”
Early voting locations will be at 42 Maple St., Potsdam, at the site of the former Honda dealership, and 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg, at the Dobisky Center.
Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25 and 26. Voting will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 21 and 23. On primary day, June 28, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The county Legislature’s other primary will be in District 7. Incumbent Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, will be challenged by Colton Town Councilor Kevin Beary.
All 15 legislative seats are up for election this year.
The general election is Nov. 8.
For more information, contact the county Board of Elections at 315-379-2202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.