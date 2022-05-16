CANTON — Two inmates at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility have been charged in connection with a fight on April 30, according to a news release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathaniel L. Torres, 20, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony.
Devin J. Johnson, 25, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation.
Mr. Torres, of Cleveland, is being held on a weapons charge stemming from a Nov. 7 traffic stop. He was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.
Sheriff’s deputies said Mr. Torres failed to stop as they attempted a traffic stop on Route 27 in the town of Waddington. Mr. Torres eventually stopped his vehicle, where deputies say they found he was in possession of two handguns with their serial numbers taken off.
Jail records indicate Mr. Johnson is being held on a second-degree criminal contempt charge stemming from Feb. 16 and a first-degree criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection stemming from April 6.
Mr. Torres was arraigned in Canton Town Court on the assault charge and remanded back to county jail.
Mr. Johnson was issued an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court at a later date.
