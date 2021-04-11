NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club congratulates both Catherine Phippen and Caramia Carista for getting Key Clubber of the Month for January and February.
Catherine, a junior at Norwood Norfolk Central School, proves to be a responsible and caring person in the club. She has always been up to attending any event where she is needed. She rang bells for the Salvation Army over the Christmas break.
Caramia, a sophomore, has also become a great key clubber during her time in the club. She is always quick to offer her help when there is an event open and consistently is present at meetings. Past events for Caramia are the Valentines flower sale and the canned food drive.
On behalf of the club, these two girls have definitely earned this reward.
