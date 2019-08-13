NORFOLK — Two juveniles who are accused of breaking into and burglarizing a Route 56 store were found in possession of loaded handguns at the time of their arrest, state police said.
At about 4 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the Parkway Express convenience store located at 9005 Route 56 for a report of a burglary after two unknown suspects forced entry to the business through a drive-thru window shortly after 3 a.m. and stole multiple tobacco items including cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarette pods, chewable tobacco and rolling papers. The total estimated value of property stolen was $1,389.28.
Troopers charged a 14-year-old from Massena and a 12-year-old from Potsdam in connection with the crime.
The 14-year-old was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, acquiring a defaced pistol/gun, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The 12-year-old was charged with third-degree burglary, unlawful possession of weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
They were found to have been in possession of two handguns at the time of the burglary.
They were released with St. Lawrence County Family Court appearance tickets.
